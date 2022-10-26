The old Knowl Park House building on Crowlees Road, Mirfield, has been demolished and groundworks are now underway in preparation for new dementia day care facilities.

Today (Wednesday), Kirklees councillor Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, was on site to witness the first dig or ‘turf cutting’ by construction company Tilbury Douglas, based in Reading.

Councillor Khan, said: “I am delighted that work is now starting to build this much needed facility for residents living with dementia.

Turf cutting at Knowl Park House, Mirfield, with Coun Musarrat Khan and Tim Harvey, contracts manager at Tilbury Douglas.

“This is an investment in the wellbeing of our vulnerable and elderly residents.

“The new dementia day care facility will be a vital space that will support service users to live well for longer, whilst providing much needed daily respite for carers.”

The new facility - which is in line with Kirklees Council’s wider work with The University of Stirling Dementia Services Design Centre - incorporates dementia design features, which give maximum flexibility and are fully inclusive.

The new, single storey facility will include zones for wellbeing, home therapy and activities.

Kirklees councillor Musarrat Khan, cabinet member for health and social care, on site at Knowl Park House, Mirfield.

There will also be outdoor space that will house a potting shed and a greenhouse.

The space will be flexible to accommodate the physical disability, sensory and mobility needs of the people who use these services.

The project is expected to be completed by the winter of 2023.

For more information, visit www.kirklees.gov.uk/knowlparkhouse