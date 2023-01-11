Margaret Butterworth, the daughter of Sam and Winifred Padgett, was born on January 11, 1923 and was brought up with her two brothers - Lionel and Ronnie - above her Auntie Jessie’s sweet shop on Lee Green, before moving to Taylor Hall Lane in the town.

She studied at Knowl Primary School and Dewsbury Technology College, while also attending Knowl Methodist Chapel, where she met her husband, Geoffrey, who was the chairman of Mirfield council.

After the church closed down in 1965, the parishioners helped to form St Andrew’s Methodist Church on Old Bank Road, where she continued to be an active member of the congregation by preaching and leading Sunday school sessions.

Margaret Butterworth celebrates her 100th birthday on Wednesday, January 11.

Looking back on her life, Margaret, who still lives in Mirfield, said:

“I have had a good life. Wherever I’ve been, I’ve had a good life, starting off with my parents and being with the whole of my family.

“Christianity has been my life. The church has been a massive part of my life. I have been a local preacher around the district and I have loved it.

“I loved the Sunday school too with the young people. I arranged concerts with the church like Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, all those kinds of things, I produced them. I loved doing it.

Margaret Butterworth with her neice, Anita Thompson.

“I used to pile them in my car and say, “Where shall we go today?” And I’d take them to Castle Hill. It was lovely. I loved every minute of being a Sunday school teacher.

“I also met the Queen many times as we were invited to her garden parties with Geoffrey being the chairman of Mirfield council. As the chairman’s lady, I enjoyed the social side. I remember mingling and we had cucumber sandwiches, then we went through the Palace. That was good.

“But I can’t have one favourite memory - they are all favourites. Family was important to me though.”

Margaret, who has one son, Michael, and two grandchildren, as well as eight nieces and nephews, will be celebrating her birthday with an afternoon tea party at Heath Cottage in Dewsbury, with her family and friends.

One of her nieces, Anita Thompson, praised her “wonderful” aunt by saying:

“She is the best auntie you could possibly have. She has always been my guiding star. She has been a wonderful auntie and a good friend as well.

“It is my time to look after her for a bit now.”