Staff at a Batley care home have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Care workers at Lydgate Lodge Care Home, on Soothill Lane, have been shortlisted for Care Team of the Year at the Caring UK Awards 2023.

Ahead of the ceremony, which is due to take place in Leicester on Thursday, December 7, Anna Owsicka, Home Manager at Lydgate Lodge, which opened in 2010, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am extremely proud of our team, who all go above and beyond to deliver the best person-centred care to our residents and their loved ones, making Lydgate Lodge the outstanding home it is today.”

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Care workers at Lydgate Lodge Care Home, on Soothill Lane, have been shortlisted for Care Team of the Year at the Caring UK Awards 2023.

The award will be presented to a team who “work to provide the best care and resident experience” and “demonstrates passion and commitment” in their roles.

Vicky Wright, the daughter of a resident who lives in the care home, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, said:

“The staff are wonderful and show true care and affection towards the residents. Families are also always made to feel welcome and involved.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

83-year-old resident, Vera Bradley, added: “This nomination is so well deserved. The staff are all so kind and caring.”

A Caring UK Awards spokesperson said:

“Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges.”