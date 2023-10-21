News you can trust since 1858
Staff at a Batley care home have been shortlisted for a prestigious national award.
By Adam Cheshire
Published 21st Oct 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read
Care workers at Lydgate Lodge Care Home, on Soothill Lane, have been shortlisted for Care Team of the Year at the Caring UK Awards 2023.

Ahead of the ceremony, which is due to take place in Leicester on Thursday, December 7, Anna Owsicka, Home Manager at Lydgate Lodge, which opened in 2010, said:

“I am extremely proud of our team, who all go above and beyond to deliver the best person-centred care to our residents and their loved ones, making Lydgate Lodge the outstanding home it is today.”

Care workers at Lydgate Lodge Care Home, on Soothill Lane, have been shortlisted for Care Team of the Year at the Caring UK Awards 2023.
The award will be presented to a team who “work to provide the best care and resident experience” and “demonstrates passion and commitment” in their roles.

Vicky Wright, the daughter of a resident who lives in the care home, which is operated by Ideal Carehomes, said:

“The staff are wonderful and show true care and affection towards the residents. Families are also always made to feel welcome and involved.”

83-year-old resident, Vera Bradley, added: “This nomination is so well deserved. The staff are all so kind and caring.”

A Caring UK Awards spokesperson said:

“Never has there been a more appropriate time to recognise the amazing and selfless contribution that our carers make and how they have given so much to protect and care for their residents in the face of unprecedented challenges.”

To find out more, call Lydgate Lodge on 01924 355 020, email Lydg[email protected] or visit www.idealcarehomes.co.uk

