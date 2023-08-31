All three are Kirklees-based, under 18 months old and have committed to building a thriving company that protects the environment or reinvests in its local community in some way. The finalists are:

Joanne Cook, of Meet and Mend, which uses sewing and mending to support people in North Kirklees and encourage sustainability.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laura Scully, of Hello Wellness CIC, which uses pilates and coaching to help women who have experienced trauma.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The three finalists in this year’s Kirklees Social Enterprise Start-Up Competition

Rebecca Clacher, of The Nest Holmfirth CIC, which offers well-being support for parents of young children in the Holme Valley.

The three founders all completed a two-month programme of workshops designed to help them plan ahead and get the best start they can, alongside other budding social enterprises, before pitching their idea and business plan to a panel of experts and other established local social enterprises.

Workshops were led by community business experts from Key Fund, TSL Kirklees and West Yorkshire Community Accountancy Service and SEE Ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winner will be announced at a special event celebrating social enterprise at Dewsbury Minster on Thursday, September 14, and will receive £4,000 to help them kick-start their business.

Joanne’s journey began in 2022 when she established Meet and Mend with the aim of providing creative, inclusive and accessible opportunities that promote and contribute towards the positive well-being of individuals and communities within West Yorkshire.

She said: “I have over 17 years of working in adult social care and 11 years of working as a nursery nurse.

"I feel that the experience and knowledge that I have gained working in both of these fields will enable me to set up a social enterprise that can focus on and identify initiatives that are strength-based, but also sustainable within the local area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meet and Mend’s projects are designed to address both emotional and practical needs. It offers projects that support and encourage individuals to come together to share and learn skills, either through mending or hand sewing techniques.

It also runs a monthly mending group at Dewsbury Library, where people can bring in their preloved clothes for repair.

Joanne has worked closely with local councils, MPs and various professionals in the voluntary and public sectors to ensure that the initiatives aligned with the community’s needs.

Laura’s social enterprise idea, Hello Wellness CIC (Community Interest Company), aims to redefine wellness through inclusivity, trauma awareness and the healing power of movement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hello Wellness aims to help women find strength and safety within their bodies after enduring trauma.

Through trauma-informed pilates classes, trauma-awareness and health-coaching workshops, Laura’s goal is to facilitate healing, build resilience and an understanding of the impact of chronic stress.

By emphasising the mind-body connection, Laura believes that movement can be an accessible, powerful tool for transformation.

Rebecca, the director and manager of The Nest Holmfirth CIC (Community Interest Company), embarked on a mission to address the challenges and isolation parents face during the early years of their children’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nest’s mission revolves around supporting the well-being of parents with young children and focusing on early years development.

The organisation has created a nurturing space on the top floor of Holmfirth Tech, a community building at the heart of the town. It is here that parents can find classes, sessions, workshops and support groups tailored to their needs.

Current regular sessions include free drop-ins, mum and baby groups, breastfeeding support, a dads group, messy and art play, music and dance, preschool Spanish, yoga, baby development classes and more.

It has also run successful programmes of workshops, with topics such as maternal anxiety, postnatal physiotherapy, birth trauma, and babywearing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All three finalists are, or are planning to be, community interest companies (CIC), which is a specific type of limited company that aims to benefit the community rather than shareholders.

Adrian Bean, from Key Fund, said: “What we’re looking for from both awards is a clear and effective business model that can bring in money, without relying on grants, and that has positive impact on the environment or the lives of local people.

"Social enterprises need to earn enough to run as a business and give something back by offering things like opportunities for volunteering, training, work experience or free or subsidised goods and services to those who particularly need them or can’t afford.

"They are in effect, halfway between a charity and a traditional limited company.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Meet n Mend, for example, has made 217 reusable sanitary pads that it has donated to local food banks and charities, the Nest has set up a free parenting group for dads and Hello Wellness is aiming to support women who’ve experienced trauma or domestic abuse.”

The winner of a new Kirklees Social Impact Award for established social enterprises will also be announced and will receive £1,000.

The awards are sponsored by local social enterprises, Local Services 2 You, Locala, local third sector support charity, TSL Kirklees and Kirklees Council.

Hilary Thompson, trustee of TSL Kirklees, said: “It’s a well-known fact that social enterprise can be good for the local economy, local people and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These types of businesses tend to be innovative and forward thinking and supportive of their employees, volunteers, and local community. They place real value staff wellbeing and environmental impact.