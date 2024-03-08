Women in West Yorkshire: 14 notable people who you may not know are from Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury

See how many you recognise!
1. Jane McDonald, Wakefield
One of the West Yorkshire's most recognisable faces, Wakefield's very own Jane McDonald has spent time as a singer, presenter and actress, and is renowned for her Yorkshire accent. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Devlin
2. Hannah Cockroft, Halifax
Champion wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft was born and brought up in Halifax, She has won seven gold medals at the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Paralympics as well as a number of world championship titles. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Betty Boothroyd, Dewsbury
Born in Dewsbury in 1927, Betty Boothroyd is a politician and was the first female Speaker of the House of Commons between 1992 and 2000. She is still the only woman to have held that role. She was educated at a local council school and went on to study at Dewsbury College of Commerce and Art, now known as Kirklees College. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Helen Baxendale, Pontefract
Most of us will recognise Helen Baxendale from her role as Rachel on Cold Feet, or Emily on Friends. But did you know the TV star was born in Pontefract? (Photo by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images) Photo: Anthony Harvey