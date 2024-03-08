Women in West Yorkshire: 14 notable people who you may not know are from Wakefield, Halifax and Dewsbury

3 . Betty Boothroyd, Dewsbury

Born in Dewsbury in 1927, Betty Boothroyd is a politician and was the first female Speaker of the House of Commons between 1992 and 2000. She is still the only woman to have held that role. She was educated at a local council school and went on to study at Dewsbury College of Commerce and Art, now known as Kirklees College. Photo: James Hardisty