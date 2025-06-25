Woman run over and killed by a road sweeper in Batley named by police

Police have named the woman who died after being run over by a road sweeper in Batley town centre yesterday morning.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Khatija Umarji, 77, from Batley, died at the scene after being hit by the vehicle on Commercial Street at around 9.55am.

Officers from the Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to investigate the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been interviewed and released on bail.

Khatija Umarji died at the scene of the accident on Commercial Street, Batley, yesterday morning.

The Major Collision Enquiry Team are continuing to appeal to any witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “A woman has sadly lost her life, and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”

They are also asking that information is provided to the police and to be mindful of Khatija Umarji’s family by not posting or sharing it on social media.