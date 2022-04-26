Woman left stranded after taxi firm refuses to take her guide dog

Four year old Annie has been Sam's guide dog since December 2019.

Sam Heaton, who works for local sight-loss charity Outlookers, booked a taxi with Oakwell Taxis on Wednesday, April 13, at around 8.25am, after her bus failed to show up.

After the taxi driver saw that Sam was accompanied by her guide dog Annie, he drove off, leaving Sam stranded and unable to get to her office in Batley.

However, a passerby saw the taxi drive off and offered Sam and Annie a lift to work - restoring Sam’s faith in humanity.

Sam said: “I went up to Boothroyd Lane to catch the bus, which is usually an hourly service, but it didn't show up.

“I needed to get to the office on time that day because we had a training course, so I called for a taxi.

“I arranged for them to pick me up at the Boothroyd Lane entrance of Crow Nest Park because there’s room for the taxi to pull in and pick us up safely.

“I walked to the park entrance and as I was standing there I saw the car pull up - I am registered blind but I have very limited vision so I could see the rectangle shape on the side of the cab - not thinking there would be any problems I reached for the handle of the back door and it was locked.

“I stepped forward to the front passenger window that was open a couple of inches and went ‘taxi for the Whitfield Centre’, to which the person in the taxi said ‘no dogs’.

“I explained that she was my guide dog and that they are legally obliged to take us, to which I then got a reply of ‘no dogs’.

“I then asked him to speak to the call centre staff or manager but the person inside the cab said ‘no, you do it’ but as I was getting my phone out of my bag the car drove off.

“That was where the lovely lady, Michelle, stepped in because she saw it all happen while she had been in the park with her father and dog.

“She saw the cab drive off and she came straight over and said ‘can I give you a lift’ - which was really nice of her.

“At the time she didn't even know where I was going or anything.

“I offered her money towards the petrol, which she didn't take - she was very humble and just wanted to help someone out.

“I want to say a massive thank you to Michelle for being a decent human being on the day and for making such a kind offer.

“It was a mix of two worlds, from dealing with someone who was really ignorant to then having that offer from someone who was just genuinely so nice.”

Although Michelle does not want to be in the limelight for her generous act of kindness, a spokesperson for Locala Health and Well-being, where she works, said: “Although details of this amazing act of kindness have been shared with all Locala colleagues, the Michelle involved is yet to come forward.

“Whilst she might be unwilling to take credit and be recognised for what she did, everyone at Locala is extremely proud to have such kind and wonderful people working with us.”

Around three quarters of all guide and assistance dog owners have had some sort of refusal, whether it is taxis, shops or restaurants.

For Sam alone, this is her second refusal from a taxi service, as she is currently also in a dispute with Huddersfield Taxis which is still being investigated.

A Guide Dogs spokesperson said: “All blind and partially sighted people deserve to be able to live their lives the way they want and feel confident, independent and supported in the world.

“It is completely unacceptable and illegal for taxis to refuse a customer with a guide dog, yet, sadly, it happens all too often.

“Our research shows that three-quarters of guide dog owners are illegally turned away, and this discrimination is leaving people with sight loss left out of life.”

Oakwell Taxis are yet to provide a comment.