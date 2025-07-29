Woman found dead in Batley house has been named as murder investigation continues

The body of Courtney, who was 21 and from Dewsbury, was found in an address in Norfolk Street in Batley on Saturday, July 26.

Detectives investigating the death of a woman in Batley have named the victim.

The victim has been formally identified as Courtney Angus.

Police were called to reports of an Asda in Dewsbury after 9.21pm on July 26.

Officers attended, arrested a man, and seized a knife.

After his arrest, the man disclosed to officers that a woman, who he believed to be deceased, was inside a property on Norfolk Street, Batley.

Officers attended the address and found the body of a woman.

A 37-year-old man from Batley remains in custody today (Tuesday) after he was arrested on suspicion of Courtney’s murder.

Anyone who can assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team on 101, or by using the livechat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting crime reference 13250426256.

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.