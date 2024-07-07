Witnesses sought after serious three-car crash in Batley involving Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1
Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-car crash that has left one passenger with serious injuries in Batley.
The crash happened on Bradford Road, Batley, at 9.55pm on June 29 and involved a silver Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1.
One of the passengers suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, or any of the vehicles involved prior to the collision, or has any dashcam footage, is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police’s Roads Policing Unit by calling 101 or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat quoting reference 13240351230.