Witnesses sought after serious three-car crash in Batley involving Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1

Police are appealing for witnesses to a three-car crash that has left one passenger with serious injuries in Batley.

The crash happened on Bradford Road, Batley, at 9.55pm on June 29 and involved a silver Audi A3, a black BMW and a blue Audi A1.

One of the passengers suffered serious injuries as a result of the incident.

