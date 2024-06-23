The Dewsbury Cardiac Rehabilitation Service receiving their award from Chairman Keith Ramsay (far left) and Chris Pointon (co-founder of the ‘Hello, my name is…’ campaign) (far right).

The Dewsbury Cardiac Rehabilitation Service has been recognised at the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust’s Celebrating Excellence Awards.

The service won the prestigious Dr Kate Granger Compassionate Care Award at the ceremony, which was held last month.

The award, named in memory of Dr Kate Granger, an NHS colleague who sadly lost her battle with cancer in 2016, allows patients, relatives and visitors to express their gratitude to staff members or teams who have provided outstanding care and compassion - with one Mirfield patient saying the service gave “her life back.”

After spending time in hospital following an unforeseen cardiac event, Susan Muscroft was contacted by the team when she returned home so they could help and support her rehabilitation.

Susan said: “Their positivity was so encouraging, reassuring me that they would get me up on my feet again.

“I was able to join the Cardiac Rehab Exercise Programme. Here the team took us through exercise routines, monitoring heart, blood pressure and oxygen levels throughout – ensuring we were all safe.

“Nothing was too much trouble for them. There was always someone at the end of the phone to allay any worries and to give advice.

“Quite simply, this team have given me my life back and I can never thank them enough. Without their input I fear I would be a fragile old lady, still sitting on the sofa, too afraid to venture out.

“Have I received great care and been shown compassion - indeed I have.”

Keith Ramsay, chairman of the Mid Yorkshire Teaching NHS Trust, said: “The award winners set a remarkably high standard, displaying their constant dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to our patients.

“Our staff are inspiring to others and consistently surpass expectations, demonstrating their devotion to our Trust’s values and behaviours.”

The Celebrating Excellence Awards 2024 received over 180 entries and there were other winners from Dewsbury and District Hospital as well.