Wilton Park Junior Parkrun is ‘all about the fun’
A Wilton Park Junior Parkrun organiser has called for more children, as well as volunteers, to join in the ‘fun’ as the event approaches its first year anniversary.
The free weekly event, held every Sunday, at 9am, in Wilton Park, Bradford Road, Batley, is for children aged between four and 14.
The 2km parkrun has been established for ten months but does require a number of volunteers to ensure the event runs smoothly.
And co-event director, Jason Hawkins, is hopeful of more children taking part in the future and of more people helping out.
He said: “It’s a run, walk, jog, trot, crawl - it’s definitely not a race. That’s how we describe it. It’s all about the fun. It’s not a race. It’s about getting out there and for juniors to get out into their local park, at their own pace, and do a two kilometre route.
“It’s a good social thing and it’s about being active and doing something regularly. There’s always a lot of excitement and they all can’t wait to get started before the event. It’s a really happy, friendly place.
“It is also a volunteer opportunity for anyone. We need about 22-24 volunteers to make it go ahead. People get a lot of good well-being out of it and feel good about volunteering. We get a lot of regulars helping out.
“We’re always looking for volunteers. Ultimately it is about cheering the kids on and being eyes and ears and supporting them and guiding them.”
Any volunteers or parents/carers wanting to find out more can visit the following website – www.parkrun.org.uk/wiltonpark-juniors – or email [email protected]