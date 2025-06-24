Police are in Batley town centre this afternoon (Tuesday), with the main high street cordoned off, after an accident.

Police have confirmed they received a report at 9:55am this morning of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Commercial Street.

Emergency services are still at the scene with Commercial Street shut off at its junction with Market Place, Branch Road and Upper Commercial Street.