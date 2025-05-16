Who is Mayor of Kirklees: Birstall and Birkenshaw councillor to become mayor of Kirklees at special ceremony
Coun Liz Smaje, who is the current deputy mayor, will officially take office as mayor on Wednesday after the current mayor, Coun Nosheen Dad (Labour, Dewsbury South), steps down.
Councillor Smaje said: “I’ve had a busy and enjoyable year as the deputy mayor of Kirklees, meeting some fantastic people, businesses and groups in our borough.
“In my year as the first citizen of Kirklees, I want to promote the incredible work that is being done in all our communities, and I am looking forward to meeting more groups and individuals who make a difference in their areas.”
Councillor Smaje was elected to represent her home ward of Birstall and Birkenshaw in 2004.
She is a governor at Birkenshaw Primary School and an active member of numerous groups across Birstall, Birkenshaw and East Bierley.
She is also a trustee of Birstall Community Centre, leading the team that saved it from closure.
She was a member and a past national chairman of the former Institute of Qualified Private Secretaries and in her spare time has gained degrees in History, English Literature and Classical Studies through the Open University.
Each year, the mayor of kirklees chooses a cause they wish to support and during her year in office Coun Smaje has chosen to highlight the problems experienced by adults and children with Autism and ADHD.
Councillor Munir Ahmed (Labour), who was elected to represent the Dalton ward last year will be becoming deputy mayor.
The Mayor Making ceremony will be held at Huddersfield Town Hall at 12.30pm.