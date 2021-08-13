Where to grab a jab this weekend at pop-up Covid vaccine clinics

Several pop-up vaccination clinics will be set up over the weekend

No booking is required and you can get your first or second dose vaccination at these sites.

Friday, August 13 - Batley and Spen Vaccination Centre, 2 Talbot Street, Batley, 9am-6pm.

Saturday, August 14 - Batley and Spen Vaccination Centre, 2 Talbot Street, Batley, 9am-6pm.

Sunday, August 15 - Batley and Spen Vaccination Centre, 2 Talbot Street, Batley, 9am-6pm.

In line with the latest Government guidance, second vaccinations are available for people eight to 12 weeks after their first dose. This is to help ensure maximum protection is achieved after two doses.

All clinics will have the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines available.

If you live elsewhere but work in Kirklees, you can also attend these clinics to get your vaccination.