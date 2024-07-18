Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tennis courts in Batley, Heckmondike and Dewsbury are set to get an upgrade.

Kirklees Council has agreed a partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) to refurbish and upgrade the courts at Wilton Park, Batley; Firth Park, Heckmondwike; Greenhead Park, Huddersfield and Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury.

Refurbishments will include improvements to existing surfaces, repainting of markings, replacement of nets, and fence repairs where appropriate, with the project expected to be finished by late September.

In the meantime, alternative court facilities are available across Kirklees including Batley Sports and Tennis Club provided by Kirklees Active Leisure alongside some independent tennis clubs where sessions can be booked by individuals and non-members.

Wilton Park in Batley

The project will see a total of £206,427 coming from central government and the LTA Tennis Foundation’s Park Tennis Project.

Once the courts reopen, sessions will be available to book online via the LTA website, details of which will be released nearer the time.

Councillor Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for Culture and Greener Kirklees, said: “This is a fantastic investment in our court facilities within our parks.

"Hopefully it will encourage children and adults to get active, providing physical and mental health and wellbeing benefits to all who use them.

“This significant investment will ensure Kirklees residents and our communities have access to high quality court facilities for many years to come, ensuring tennis can remain in our parks well into the future.”

Julie Porter, chief operating officer at the LTA, said: “We are delighted to be working with Kirklees Council to improve their park tennis facilities and provide more opportunities for anyone to pick up a racket and get active.”