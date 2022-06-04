When Dewsbury held a special party for the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

One of the biggest was the one in Crow Nest Park 25 years ago to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh.

The party was planned to resemble a Buckingham Palace Garden Party like the Queen holds every year.

The guests of honour were fifty local couples who had been married in 1947, the same year as the Royal couple.

A party in Crow Nest Park, Dewsbury, 25 years ago to celebrate the golden wedding anniversary of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh

The party had been organised by the Dewsbury Reporter and Kirklees Cultural Services, and was held in a marquee lined with white and gold rouched silk.

It started with a sherry reception, courtesy of Dewsbury Irish National Club, who were celebrating a special anniversary themselves that year - their centenary.

The guests, with a total of 2,500 married years between them, afterwards enjoyed a delicious high tea prepared by Mary Tidwell, of the West Riding pub.

This was followed by dancing on the lawn to the forties music of the Embassy Band, under the conductorship of Rodney Angell-Baker.

Guests were delighted to learn that Rodney had been a Grenadier Guardsman on duty at Buckingham Palace on the day the Royal couple were married

Buttonholes of gold roses for the ladies were provided by Lavender Hill florists, and anniversary gifts of luxury towels with gold motifs were presented by Mrs Mavis Secker on behalf of Dewsbury Market Traders Association.

A golden wedding cake was donated by Safeway’s supermarket, baked by Mr Bryan Dickinson, and iced by one of its employees, Gwen Ward, of Earlsheaton,

There was even a honeymoon for one lucky couple, Mr and Mrs G. Smith, of Mirfield, who won a two-day break at the Majestic Hotel in Harrogate.

Members of the King’s Own Yorkshire Yeomanry (Light Infantry) both Territorial Army and serving soldiers, gave displays in the grounds of the park.

Her Majesty, who had been informed of the event, sent the following reply, signed by her Lady-in-Waiting, Mrs Jennifer Coulson, which was read out at the reception.

It read: “I have been asked to thank you for your letter which has been laid before The Queen.

“Her Majesty was most interested to learn of your special Garden Party and to hear about the golden wedding cake, the exhibitions and the King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry who will be taking part.

“The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have asked me to convey to all at The Reporter, the Mayor of Kirklees and everyone present, their warm good wishes for a very happy and successful day.”

One of the main attractions on the day was a special golden anniversary card made by Carlton Cards (now UK Greetings), which had been designed by Judith Bland, a former pupil of Thornhill High School.

She had been given a month to come up with the design, and made the card by hand.

The beautiful dried-flower and lace card had a traditional design with the following message in gold lettering:

God blesses you in the kindest way and kept you in His care.

He gave you something beautiful – 50 golden years to share.

Miss Sally Ibberson, sales promotion manager at Carlton Cards, had suggested the hand-made card idea and had helped choose the materials.

On the day of the garden party all 50 couples signed it.

The anniversary card was later sent to the Queen and the Duke.

A second letter was also read out from the then Speaker of the House of Commons, the Rt Hon Betty Boothroyd.

She wrote: “To all those couples who will be at the party in Crow Nest Park, I send my best wishes.

“I hope you all have a very happy day, and I send you my heartiest congratulations to you on your golden wedding anniversary and warmest best wishes for the future.”

Crow Nest Park was crowded that day with relatives and friends of the golden wedding couples, all wanting to be part of this memorable day.

There were also many war veterans and ex-servicemen present who had come to see the displays given by the KOYLI regiment.

Seeing as we are entering another special anniversary for our Queen – her platinum anniversary - let us recall this memorable event we gave for her golden anniversary.