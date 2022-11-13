The 19th century grammar school, founded by John Wheelwright, which was located on Birkdale Road, Dewsbury, closed its doors in 1974 following a change in the education system.

However, former pupils of the all boys school still enjoy meeting up annually to reminisce on their old school days.

To make the night extra special, organiser John Gibson, invited five special guests, including the first woman to swim the English Channel, Eileen Fenton; former consultant physician at Dewsbury District Hospital, Dr Thomas M Kemp; Deputy Lieutenant of Manchester Susan Craig; founder of the Beerhouse pubs, Sarah Barns and TV presenter Mike Stephenson, known for his dedication to Rugby League.

Guests at the Wheelwright Grammar School old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

The night kicked off with a roll call of all the ‘old boys’ in attendance, who stated their name and the years in which they attended Wheelwright.

After dinner Neil Fahey, a close friend of Mr Stephenson’s, who arranged for him to be this year's guest speaker, introduced the well-known Dewsbury rugby personality.

Mr Fahey, who met Mr Stephenson in the 1970’s, said: “Mike was the David Beckham of Rugby League.

“He always had that personal approach, that’s why I think he did so well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

TV rugby presenter Mike Stephenson MBE and John Gibson at the Wheelwright Grammar School old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel.

Although not a former Wheelwright pupil himself, Mr Stephenson, also commonly known as ‘Stevo’, was delighted to be the guest speaker at this year's event.

During his speech Mr Stephenson talked about growing up in Dewsbury, what it was like playing rugby with his local team, Yorkshire and Great Britain, with whom he won the 1972 Rugby League World Cup.

He also talked about how he broke the Rugby League transfer fee record when he signed with the Penrith Panthers in Australia and about his second career in broadcasting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well the inspirational speech from Mr Stephenson, the night also remembered some of Wheelwright's late students, including television producer Mike Craig.

Mike Stephenson MBE addresses guests at the Wheelwright Grammar School old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel.

Mr Craig, who died aged 75, was known for his work with comedians Morecambe and Wise, entertainer Ken Dodd, actor Harry Worth and many others.

During a closing speech, Mrs Craig, Mike’s wife, said: “On the behalf of everybody, thank you very much for the most interesting, amusing and inspirational evening. Although it has not inspired me to play ladies rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been wonderful to hear all the stories about your [Mr Stephensons] life and all you have achieved, not always through the easiest of times.”

Ms Fenton, who attended Wheelwright Grammar School for girls in 1939, said: “Although they were different schools, because the girls and the boys were in separate buildings, I have attended these dinners since the beginning and I have always been made to feel welcome and given a place at the top table.

Former students of Wheelwright Grammar School, Dewsbury, at the old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel..

“The organisers have kept it going, mainly because they have worked hard to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have held the dinner in this hotel for quite a number of years now and we have always been made welcome and the service is brilliant.”

The Old Boys look forward to their next annual dinner which is due to take place Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Former students of Wheelwright Grammar School, Dewsbury, at the old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former students of Wheelwright Grammar School, Dewsbury, at the old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.

Guests at the Wheelwright Grammar School old boys reunion dinner held at Healds Hall Hotel, Liversedge.