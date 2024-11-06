Dewsbury Sports Centre has been shut for good despite widespread opposition.

Yesterday (November 5), Kirklees Council’s cabinet green-lit plans to close the centre permanently despite calls from the public and local councillors to reconsider.

The council-owned ‘wet-side’ of the facility can now be demolished, with the intention of turning the space into a car park or giving it another alternative use.

While this was the preferred option, it still comes with a £3.5m price tag.

On top of this, the local authority will now have to get out of a 125-year lease on the dry-side facilities which could also incur a “significant financial cost”, according to the cabinet report.

Later in the same meeting, cabinet agreed to give £9.8m extra cash to Huddersfield’s George Hotel, leaving a sour taste for councillors whose wards would be impacted by the sports centre closure.

Dewsbury West ward councillor, Coun Tanisha Bramwell (Independent) described the closure as “another act of negligence” from the Labour cabinet.

The councillor outlined cuts that had already hit the north of the borough and continued: “Now we face a permanent closure of our sports centre – a crucial lifeline for health and community spirit.

"This council is failing to prioritise our community’s needs while wasting funds on vanity projects like Dewsbury town park projects that nobody asked for.

"The financial chaos in the report is alarming yet here we are.

“If we allow this closure, it will leave a permanent stain on this council’s reputation.”

The cabinet report set out six options that had been considered for the future of the sports centre including re-opening the dry-side only, transferring the asset to the community, and rebuilding a brand new facility – with this option estimated to cost up to £34m.

Permanent closure was favoured due to a number of constraints and financial pressures.

Cabinet Member for finance and regeneration, CounGraham Turner said he hoped a new facility could be created at some point in the future, though it was “impossible to predict” when that could be done.

Councillor Paul Moore (Dewsbury East, Community Alliance) raised concerns around the health and wellbeing of the people of Dewsbury and North Kirklees who already have some of the “worst physical and mental health indicators” in the borough.

He said: “This, coupled with high levels of poverty and low educational attainment provides a toxic health mix if this area is not prioritised.”

Cabinet member for Adult Social Care, Coun Bev Addy, said: “Dewsbury Sports Centre was not addressing the health inequalities we see in the most deprived areas of Dewsbury – they were there while it was open and they’ve been there a long time.”

She spoke of the council’s plans to address health inequalities in the “hardest-hit” areas of Dewsbury and improve general wellbeing. She also said alternative leisure provision was available in North Kirklees and the neighbouring areas.

Councillor Graham Turner added: “I fully understand that this facility is much-loved by local residents and that there’s a real passion for Dewsbury Sports Centre which has been demonstrated once again here today.

“I believe strongly in the public sector delivering services and facilities for our residents. However, I also have a duty to produce a balanced budget in March and to ensure the council lives within its means."