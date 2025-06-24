A woman has died after being hit by a road sweeper in Batley town centre.

Police were called to the accident on Commercial Street at 9.55am.

Police have this afternoon announced that the woman - who was in her 70s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is currently in custody.

Detective Sergeant Nina Roper, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said:

“A woman has sadly lost her life and an investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of what has taken place.

“We have spoken to a number of witnesses at the scene but would urge anyone else who has seen any part of this incident, or the events leading up to it, to please make contact.

“Motorists who were in the area are also asked to check whether they have captured any relevant dashcam footage if they have one fitted.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log number 509, of June 24.