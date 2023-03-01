Congestion

M62 - Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J24 A629 (Ainley Top) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Severe delays of 13 minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J32 A639 Colorado Way (Pontefract) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 20 mph.

M62 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between J23 A640 New Hey Road (Huddersfield) and J25 A644 Wakefield Road (Brighouse). Average speed 25 mph

M1 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

M1 - Delays of four minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar) and J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield). Average speed 20 mph.

Incidents

M62 - Long delays and queueing traffic on M62 Eastbound at J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar). Congestion to J23 (Huddersfield). In the construction area. Travel time is around 40 minutes.

M62 - Very slow traffic and delays on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). Congestion to before J31 (Castleford). In the construction area. Travel time is around 25 minutes.

M1 - Long delays and very slow traffic on M1 Northbound at J42 M62 J29 (Lofthouse). Congestion to J39 (Wakefield / Durkar). In the construction area. Travel time is around 30 minutes.

Road closures

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Brookfoot Lane, Brighouse - Road closed due to water main work on Brookfoot Lane Northbound from Elland Road to A6025.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Norland Road, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to gas main work on Norland Road both ways between Hope Street and Station Road.

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Gladwin Street, Batley - Road closed due to resurfacing work on Gladwin Street One Way Street between Knowles Road and Dark Lane.

B6135, Lofthouse - Road closed due to gas main work on B6135 Green Lane both ways between A61 Leeds Road and Carlton Lane.

Grandstand Road, Lofthouse - Road closed due to construction on Grandstand Road both ways between Kenmore Road and Lawns Lane.

Commercial Street, Castleford - Road closed due to construction work on Commercial Street both ways between Station Road and Jessop Street.

Park Lane, Allerton Bywater - Road closed due to electricity work on Park Lane both ways between Middleton Little Road and A656 Barnsdale Road.

Roadworks

B6114, Greetland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road in Ellistones Lane.

A647, Halifax - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A647 Haley Hill near the Shell Petrol Station.

Ambler Way, Shibden Head - Give take traffic due to utility work on Ambler Way both ways near Thorn Drive.

Bradford Road, Oakenshaw - No through traffic allowed due to water main work on Bradford Road both ways between Cross Street and School Street.

A644, Mirfield - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A644 Huddersfield Road at St Paul's Road.

B6128, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Queen’s Drive, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Queens Drive both ways near Athold Street.

M62 - Narrow lanes and speed restriction of 50 mph due to long-term construction on M62 Eastbound between J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley).

