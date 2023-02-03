Congestion

M1 - Delays of six minutes and delays increasing on M1 Northbound between J40 A638 Wakefield Road (Ossett / Wakefield) and M621 (Leeds). Average speed 20 mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M62 - Delays of nine minutes and delays increasing on M62 Westbound between J30 A642 (Rothwell) and J28 A653 Dewsbury Road (Tingley). Average speed 15 mph.

Traffic queues on the M62 Westbound towards Brighouse.

M62 - Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on M62 Eastbound between M62 (Hartshead Moor Services) and J27 M621 (Gildersome). Average speed 25 mph.

Incidents

M1 - Lane closed on entry ramp due to stalled car on M1 Northbound at J39 A636 Denby Dale Road (Wakefield / Durkar). Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed on the slip road from the roundabout.

M62 - Queueing traffic on M62 Westbound at J29 M1 J42 (Lofthouse). In the construction area.

A643 - Road closed due to serious crash on A643 Church Lane both ways from Kirkgate to A652 Bradford Road. For the ongoing serious accident on A652 Bradford road.

Road closures

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crown street, Elland - Road closed due to gas main work on Crown Street both ways between Southgate and Huddersfield Road.

Boggart Lane, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Boggart Lane both ways from Hope Street to Sowerby Croft Lane.

Lower Clyde Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Lower Clyde Street both ways from Clyde Street to Boggart Lane.

Bank Street, Sowerby Bridge - Road closed due to construction on Bank Street both ways from Scar Head Road to Boggart Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Street, Luddenden - Road closed due to construction on High Street both ways between Old Lane and Stocks Lane.

Stocks Lane, Luddenden - Road closed due to emergency repairs on Stocks Lane both ways from High Street to Benns Lane.

Rutland Road, Batley - Road closed due to construction on Rutland Road both ways between Stoney Lane and Park Avenue.

Drury Lane, Normanton - Road closed due to construction on Drury Lane both ways from Station Road to Calverley Green Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roadworks

Mixenden Lane, Mixenden - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on Mixenden Lane near Ivy Lane.

B6114, Elland - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on B6114 Saddleworth Road at Daleside.

M62 - One lane closed due to construction on M62 both ways between J27 M621 (Gildersome) and J26 M606 J1 (Chain Bar).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A638, Dewsbury - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on A638 Wakefield Road at Bywell Road.

B6128, Shaw Cross - Temporary traffic signals due to construction on B6128 Owl Lane at Windsor Road.

Wrenthorpe Lane, Wrenthorpe - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on Wrenthorpe Lane both ways between Silcoates Lane and Sunny Hill.

A642, Horbury - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Southfield Lane at B6128 Quarry Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Goring Park Avenue, Ossett - Give take traffic due to utility work on Goring Park Avenue both ways near Leopold Street.

Fairfield Road, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on Fairfield Road at Fairfield Gardens.

B6128, Ossett - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on B6128 Station Road near Lime Street.

A642, Thornes - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A642 Horbury Road at B6475 George-A-Green Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A61 - Temporary traffic signals due to water main work on A61 Leeds Road at Newton Lane.

A645, Featherstone - Temporary traffic signals due to gas main work on A645 Wakefield Road near The Gulf Petrol Station.

A645 - Temporary traffic signals due to utility work on A645 Wakefield Road near Lynwood Close.

A628, Ackworth - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A628 Barnsley Road near Bell Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A645, Pontefract - Temporary traffic signals due to telecoms work on A645 Southgate at Slutwell Lane.

A645, Knottingley - Temporary traffic signals due to electricity work on A645 Hill Top at Malvern Road.