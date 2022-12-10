West Yorkshire Police recognised as one of the UK’s top inclusive employers

The force was ranked 24th in the 2022/23 Inclusive Companies rankings, which was published at the start of December and is an improvement on last year’s 25th placing.

The list is collated based on each organisation’s performance and displays a collection of the most inclusive employers operating across the UK, shining a light on best practice for inclusion across all strands of diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Kate Riley, said: ‘Our commitment to Diversity, Equality and Inclusion journey remains a priority across all business areas and we are working tirelessly to recognise new opportunities to support not only our own workforce, but the communities we serve.

West Yorkshire Police has been recognised as one of the UK’s Top 50 Inclusive Employers.