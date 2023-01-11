West Yorkshire Police issue image appeal after a distraction burglary in Batley

The incident - which happened on Monday, 5 December, in the afternoon - involved a male calling at the address of the elderly female victim posing as someone offering government boiler grants.

Although he managed to make his way into the property, it is thought by police that he has not taken anything. However, they still wish to speak to him in connection with incident.

Anyone with who recognises the male in the picture, or has information relating to the incident, is asked to contact Kirklees CID by calling 101, or online at https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat, quoting the reference 13220683408.

Do you recognise this man?