West Yorkshire Police continue their enquiries following an incident in Dewsbury
Enquiries are still ongoing following an incident in Dewsbury yesterday (Thursday).
At 8.32pm yesterday (Thursday), police received a report of an incident on Headfield View in Dewsbury where a man had suffered an arm injury.
Officers attended and arrested two males following enquiries at the scene.
One of the males suffered minor injuries while the other was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries which are not life-threatening.
Enquiries are continuing into the incident which is being treated as an affray.
Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Kirklees District CID on 101 or via the 101LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.
The crime reference is 13230150133.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.