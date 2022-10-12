News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

West Yorkshire police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Liversedge

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information on a woman who has been reported missing from Liversedge.

By Jessica Barton
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

Joanne Campbell was last seen at around 8am today (October 12) in Liversedge. She is described as being of slim build and is about 5 foot 3 inches tall.

She is believed to be wearing dark jeans and a large navy puffa-style coat.

There are significant concerns for her welfare, say police.

Joanne Campbell who was last seen in Liversedge.

Most Popular

If you can assist officers with their search, call 999, quoting log 731 of October 12.

Read More

Read More
Cabinet approves plans to develop Grade II listed building in Dewsbury and creat...
West YorkshireLiversedge