West Yorkshire police are searching for a missing woman last seen in Liversedge
West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information on a woman who has been reported missing from Liversedge.
Joanne Campbell was last seen at around 8am today (October 12) in Liversedge. She is described as being of slim build and is about 5 foot 3 inches tall.
She is believed to be wearing dark jeans and a large navy puffa-style coat.
There are significant concerns for her welfare, say police.
If you can assist officers with their search, call 999, quoting log 731 of October 12.