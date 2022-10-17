News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police are searching for a missing teenager last seen in Batley

West Yorkshire Police are urgently appealing for information to help trace a teenager who has been reported missing from Batley.

By Jessica Barton
24 minutes ago - 1 min read

Fifteen year-old Amaan Boddy - who was last seen in Staincliffe, Batley - was reported missing at 8pm last night (October 16).

He is described as a mixed-race male, 6 foot tall, of slim build with brown hair and could be wearing all black clothes and a body warmer.

If you can assist officers with their search call 101, quoting reference 1489 of October 16.

Fifthteen year-old Amaan Boddy

