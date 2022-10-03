West Yorkshire Police appeals for information to help find missing Liversedge resident
Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help find Samantha Cooke who has been reported missing.
By Abigail Kellett
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 6:08 pm
Samantha, aged 34, and from Liversedge, was reported missing at 11am today (Monday) and was last seen at around 5pm yesterday (Sunday).
She is described as a white female with shoulder length dark brown hair, wearing a dark green parka jacket, white crew neck jumper, dark blue jeans and pink sueded Adidas Gazelle trainers. She has a scar on the bridge of her nose.
Anyone who has seen Samantha or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101, or go online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0474 of 3/10.
