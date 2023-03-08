Junaid Hussain, 16, from Leeds is believed to be in the Dewsbury area.

He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build and is said to be wearing a red and white t-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.

There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.

16 year-old Junaid Hussain.