West Yorkshire Police appeal to locate missing teenager, Junaid Hussain
Police are appealing for information about the whereabouts of a teenager who has been reported missing.
Junaid Hussain, 16, from Leeds is believed to be in the Dewsbury area.
He is described as being about 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build and is said to be wearing a red and white t-shirt, black jacket, blue jeans and grey Nike trainers.
There are concerns for his welfare and officers are making enquiries to locate him.
Anyone who can assist is asked to contact police via the 101LiveChat or by calling 101 quoting log 1722 of 4/03.