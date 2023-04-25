Chelsea Scales, 32, was reported missing from the Halifax Road area yesterday (Monday) evening.

She is described as white female, 5ft 8inch, average build with long hair. She also has a number of tattoos on her neck and arms.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, leggings, black trainers, and a red coat.

32-year-old Chelsea Scales.

She is also known to the Huddersfield area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to check she is ok.

