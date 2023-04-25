News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police appeal to locate a missing woman from Dewsbury

Police are appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing from Dewsbury.

By Jessica Barton
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:53 BST

Chelsea Scales, 32, was reported missing from the Halifax Road area yesterday (Monday) evening.

She is described as white female, 5ft 8inch, average build with long hair. She also has a number of tattoos on her neck and arms.

Chelsea was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, leggings, black trainers, and a red coat.

32-year-old Chelsea Scales.32-year-old Chelsea Scales.
32-year-old Chelsea Scales.
She is also known to the Huddersfield area.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and want to check she is ok.

Anyone who has information on Chelsea’s current whereabouts or anyone who believes they may have seen her in the Dewsbury or Huddersfield areas is asked to contact officers via the 101LiveChat quoting log 1408 24/04.

