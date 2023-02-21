Ibrar Hussain, aged 47, was reported missing from his home address in Thornhill at 11.27pm on Sunday, February 19.

He was last seen on Lock Street in Dewsbury shortly after 7pm on Sunday, February 19, and family and police are now becoming concerned for his welfare.

Mr Hussain is described as an Asian Pakistani male, 5ft 9ins tall, slim build, black goatee beard, and speaks in a Yorkshire accent.

Ibrar Hussain was last seen on Lock Street in Dewsbury shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, a dark green Nike jacket with a hood, yellow t-shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

Anyone with information about Mr Hussain’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 1927 of February 19.

