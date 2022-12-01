News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire police appeal to help trace missing man from Cleckheaton

Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help trace Martin Clark who has been reported missing from Cleckheaton.

By Jessica Barton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Dec 2022, 11:53am

Martin, aged 76, was last seen at 9:20am this morning (Dec 1) on Church Street in Cleckheaton.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, with a bald head and was last seen wearing a Trespass jacket without a hood.

Officers say they are increasingly concerned about his welfare.

76 year-old Martin Clark.

Anyone with infomation is asked to contact 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0379 1/12.

