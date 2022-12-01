West Yorkshire police appeal to help trace missing man from Cleckheaton
Police in Kirklees are appealing for information to help trace Martin Clark who has been reported missing from Cleckheaton.
Martin, aged 76, was last seen at 9:20am this morning (Dec 1) on Church Street in Cleckheaton.
He is described as a white male, 5ft 7ins tall, with a bald head and was last seen wearing a Trespass jacket without a hood.
Officers say they are increasingly concerned about his welfare.
Anyone with infomation is asked to contact 101, or go online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0379 1/12.