West Yorkshire Police appeal to help trace missing Huddersfield teenager who is believed to be in Dewsbury
Police are appealing for information to help locate missing teenager Bradley Tommis.
Bradley, aged 16, is missing from Lindley, Huddersfield and was last seen at 1pm on Wednesday, March 15.
He is believed to be in the Chickenley area of Dewsbury.
Bradley is described as a white male, of small/slim build with short, dark hair.
Anyone who may recognise Bradley or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101 or go online www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 1527 of 15/3.