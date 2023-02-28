News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

West Yorkshire Police appeal to help trace a missing 26 year-old woman from Batley

West Yorkshire Police is appealing for information to find missing Holly Parkinson from Batley.

By Jessica Barton
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Feb 2023, 8:32am

Holly, aged 26, was last seen by family in Batley on the evening of Thursday, February 23, and has since been seen in the Westborough area of Scarborough on Monday, February 27.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim with very long auburn hair and freckles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Holly was last seen wearing a black hoodie, leggings and Sketchers trainers with pink laces.

26 year-old Holly Parkinson from Batley.
26 year-old Holly Parkinson from Batley.
26 year-old Holly Parkinson from Batley.
Most Popular

Kirklees Police and her family are concerned for Holly’s welfare and are asking anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing West Yorkshire Police log 810 of February 24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Arwel Price obituary: Charity concert pays tribute to a ‘wonderful’ Opera North ...
West Yorkshire PoliceBatleyScarborough