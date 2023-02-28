Holly, aged 26, was last seen by family in Batley on the evening of Thursday, February 23, and has since been seen in the Westborough area of Scarborough on Monday, February 27.

She is described as white, 5ft 2ins tall, slim with very long auburn hair and freckles.

Holly was last seen wearing a black hoodie, leggings and Sketchers trainers with pink laces.

26 year-old Holly Parkinson from Batley.

Kirklees Police and her family are concerned for Holly’s welfare and are asking anyone who has information about her whereabouts to contact them.

Anyone who can assist enquiries is asked to contact Kirklees CID at West Yorkshire Police on 101 or online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat referencing West Yorkshire Police log 810 of February 24.

