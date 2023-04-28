53-year-old Catherine Black, was reported missing this morning (Friday) from the Heckmondwike area.

She is described as white female with black hair and is possibly wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood.

Enquiries suggest Catherine may use public transport.

Officers are “very concerned” for Catherine’s welfare as this is “out of character” and are appealing to the public to assist.

Anyone who knows of Catherine’s current whereabouts or anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact Police immediately on 999 quoting log 432 of today (Friday).

