News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigns over role in Boris Johnson loan
29 minutes ago Young drivers could be banned from giving friends a lift
1 hour ago Members of Unite have rejected the Government’s pay offer
1 hour ago Dog walker found dead in home after altercation in park
2 hours ago Google Earth reveals desolation in Mariupol after relentless bombing
2 hours ago Four popular dog toys that could kill them according to vet

West Yorkshire Police appeal to find a missing woman from Heckmondwike

Police are urgently appealing for information to locate a woman who has been reported missing in North Kirklees.

By Jessica Barton
Published 28th Apr 2023, 13:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 13:58 BST

53-year-old Catherine Black, was reported missing this morning (Friday) from the Heckmondwike area.

She is described as white female with black hair and is possibly wearing a black puffer coat with a fur hood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enquiries suggest Catherine may use public transport.

53-year-old Catherine Black.53-year-old Catherine Black.
53-year-old Catherine Black.
Most Popular

Officers are “very concerned” for Catherine’s welfare as this is “out of character” and are appealing to the public to assist.

Anyone who knows of Catherine’s current whereabouts or anyone who may have seen her is asked to contact Police immediately on 999 quoting log 432 of today (Friday).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Cannabis plants worth £50,000 seized from houses in Liversedge in latest round o...
Related topics:West Yorkshire PolicePolice