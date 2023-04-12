News you can trust since 1858
West Yorkshire Police appeal for sightings of missing 13-year-old from Batley

13-year-old Katie Hoodless was reported missing from her home in Batley last night (Tuesday).

By Jessica Barton
Published 12th Apr 2023, 12:40 BST- 1 min read

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find missing Katie after she failed to return home yesterday.

She is described as a white girl, around 5ft 7ins tall, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a pink fur onesie and black Nike trainers.

Anyone who has seen Katie or has any information is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 Live Chat online or by calling 101, quoting log 1630 of 11 April.

13-year-old Katie Hoodless.
