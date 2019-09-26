West Yorkshire Police and Fire Service are recruiting - here's all you need to know

Have you ever thought of becoming a firefighter or a police officer?

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue are recruiting along with West Yorkshire Police.

Here's all you need to know:

West Yorkshire Police

Recruitment for the new Police Constable degree apprenticeship scheme is now open.



In July, West Yorkshire Police announced its aim to recruit and train police officers alongside Leeds Trinity University, with new recruits joining the force as police constable degree apprentices or as police constable degree holders.



Under the degree apprenticeships, trainee officers will study towards a degree in Professional Policing Practice as part of a three-year training programme.



The training will be carried out at West Yorkshire Police’s state-of-the-art training and development centre at Carr Gate, Wakefield and Leeds Trinity’s campus in Horsforth.



The university fees will be paid for by the Force and trainees will be paid police officers from day one.



Assistant Chief Constable Angela Williams said: “We are delighted to open our recruitment window for our Police Constable Degree Apprenticeships for the first time.



“Being a police officer, you will quickly find that no two days are the same. It is both a rewarding and challenging role, but you will constantly be learning new skills, meeting new people and helping the most vulnerable in our community.



“The Police Constable Degree Apprenticeship is the perfect opportunity to ‘earn while you learn’, and will teach you how to deal with increasingly sophisticated crime.



“As you work through your apprenticeship, you can look to focus in areas such as being a detective, becoming a valued member of our roads policing unit, or becoming a familiar face in the community as a specialist in our neighbourhood policing teams."



The recruitment window is open to 11.55pm on Monday, October 7.



To find out more information and to find out how to apply, click here.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue

On-call firefighters are usually required to commit to between 50 hours (minimum) and 120 hours (maximum) per week in order to fulfil the duties of the on-call stations.

You can find out more about what is involved by clicking here.

So, do you fit the requirements? This is what they say you will need:

Location:

You need to live and/or work within one mile of the fire station you wish to work at, or be able to get there within five minutes of receiving an emergency call, travelling at normal road speed.

Age/Nationality:

You need to be 18 years old or over on the start of employment and be eligible to work in the UK.

Criminal convictions:

A criminal conviction will not necessarily prevent you from being employed by the fire service, but it will depend on the type/relevance of offence.

Driving Licence:

A full UK driving licence is normally required on completion of application.

Qualifications:

You are required to hold literacy and numeracy Level 2 qualifications. If you do not hold these or cannot provide evidence you will be required to complete an online test.

Fitness:

Higher-than-average levels of strength, endurance and aerobic fitness are essential.

Availability:

Be able to maintain contractual hours to provide cover during hours that are specific to the stations requirements.

To find our more and apply, click here.