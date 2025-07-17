A family from Gomersal have been left concerned and anxious by a planning application to knock down their home.

The application by the Leeds Diocesan Board of Finance seeks to bulldoze the “redundant” St Mary’s Vicarage at Spen Lane in Gomersal.

In its place, a complex of 10 supported living flats would be built.

The plans are awaiting a decision from Kirklees Council, with this expected by September 15.

Supporting documents on behalf of the applicant acknowledge that the building, dating back to the 1960s, currently has a residential use, with the proposals hoping to make a “more efficient use of the land”.

The building is said to be of “low architectural merit”, falling “far below” modern standards of sustainability, space usage and energy efficiency.

But the bid has left the current tenants, who commented on the application, anxious and concerned.

While they are not objecting to the development itself, the residents have urged the council to fairly consider their situation and the “serious impact” the plans would have.

They wrote: “The proposal to demolish the vicarage has caused us serious concern, as we have not received any official communication or plans regarding how this will affect our tenancy or future housing.

“We are quiet, responsible tenants and contribute positively to our local community through work, care, and education.

"This sudden uncertainty has created anxiety for us as a family, especially without a clear plan for what happens if the development is approved.”

Under the plans, the ‘modest development’ would provide 10, single-storey flats for people with supported living needs. The applicant says that the development addresses increasing demand for modern accommodation for people with health and care needs.

The applicant concludes: “The development of 10 well-designed, modern, spacious dwellings for people with additional needs who want to live independently is necessary to improve the mix of accommodation and tenure in Kirklees, and to respond to accumulating demand locally, regionally and nationally.

“Such bespoke accommodation, designed to meet very high standards of accessibility and functionality, is rare in the English planning system. Generally seen as ‘add-ons’ to larger housing schemes, supported housing seldom receives the attention it deserves.”