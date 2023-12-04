News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Mum Tayyibah Akram with Mohammed Uzair, 11, left, and Mohammed Hunain, two, right.Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Mum Tayyibah Akram with Mohammed Uzair, 11, left, and Mohammed Hunain, two, right.
Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Mum Tayyibah Akram with Mohammed Uzair, 11, left, and Mohammed Hunain, two, right.

West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury

Dewsbury is all lit up for Christmas after a festive-filled switch-on celebration on Saturday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:29 GMT

The Christmas spirit was in full flow as crowds gathered in the town centre to see Dewsbury Rams legend Paul Sykes turn the lights on.

During the afternoon, there were plenty of activities and entertainment to enjoy.

On the stage, there were dance groups and musical performances including the Opera North Band. bhangra dance performance Hardeep Sahota, Earlsheaton Starlite Majorettes, Thornhill School’s ukulele band, Sarah Taylor Dance Studio and Song Geet.

There was also a lantern parade, fairground rides and festive stalls.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Take a step back in time to a night out in Batley in 2011 with these 24 photos from Le Choix Bar

Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on.

1. West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury

Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Harper Atkins-Holt, five.

2. West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury

Harper Atkins-Holt, five. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on.

3. West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury

Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
From the left, Steph O'Shea, Dominic O'Shea, six, and Liam O'Shea.

4. West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury

From the left, Steph O'Shea, Dominic O'Shea, six, and Liam O'Shea. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:West YorkshirePaul SykesDewsbury RamsBatley