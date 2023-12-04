Dewsbury is all lit up for Christmas after a festive-filled switch-on celebration on Saturday.

The Christmas spirit was in full flow as crowds gathered in the town centre to see Dewsbury Rams legend Paul Sykes turn the lights on.

During the afternoon, there were plenty of activities and entertainment to enjoy.

On the stage, there were dance groups and musical performances including the Opera North Band. bhangra dance performance Hardeep Sahota, Earlsheaton Starlite Majorettes, Thornhill School’s ukulele band, Sarah Taylor Dance Studio and Song Geet.

There was also a lantern parade, fairground rides and festive stalls.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

1 . West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

2 . West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury Harper Atkins-Holt, five. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales

3 . West Yorkshire Christmas events: All our photos of festive fun as Christmas lights are switched on in Dewsbury Dewsbury Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jim Fitton Photo Sales