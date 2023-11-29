West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as Birstall celebrates Christmas lights switch-on
Birstall kicked off Christmas in style with its lights switch-on yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT
The festive spirit was in full flow as crowds enjoyed a host of activities and market stalls before the big switch-on.
As well as the chance to meet Father Christmas, there were fairground rides, donkeys and a tombola.
There was also entertainment from the Chris and Lucy Beaumont School of Dance and Creative Scene.
Photos by Jim Fitton.
