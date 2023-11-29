News you can trust since 1858
Birstall Christmas lights switch-on. From the left, Cyrus Earnshaw, six, Nikole Haines and Finley Haines, six.

West Yorkshire Christmas Events: All our photos as Birstall celebrates Christmas lights switch-on

Birstall kicked off Christmas in style with its lights switch-on yesterday.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:33 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 12:34 GMT

The festive spirit was in full flow as crowds enjoyed a host of activities and market stalls before the big switch-on.

As well as the chance to meet Father Christmas, there were fairground rides, donkeys and a tombola.

There was also entertainment from the Chris and Lucy Beaumont School of Dance and Creative Scene.

Photos by Jim Fitton.

Birstall Christmas lights switch-on Photo: Jim Fitton

Birstall Christmas lights switch-on.

Birstall Christmas lights switch-on. Photo: Jim Fitton

Lynnne Spencer-Penfold on her Lyncrafts stall.

Lynnne Spencer-Penfold on her Lyncrafts stall. Photo: Jim Fitton

Amelia Oates, five, enjoying the rides

Amelia Oates, five, enjoying the rides Photo: Jim Fitton

