The ‘Every Minute Matters’ campaign, which starts today, aims to raise the funds needed to support 100 families across West Yorkshire who are devastated by the loss of a baby.

Every pound donated to the appeal will be doubled, thanks to Forget Me Not’s generous backers who have pledged to match every donation.

Luen Thompson, chief executive at Forget Me Not, said: “Very sadly, many families suffer the pain and grief of losing a baby every year in West Yorkshire.

“Without support, this devastating loss can have a profound effect on the health and wellbeing of these families long into the future. Forget Me Not is here for these families.

“By providing midwifery support, counselling and a place to spend precious time with their baby, we can help families feel less isolated and better able to cope, not just through the immediate trauma, but throughout the rest of their lives, helping families learn to live with their loss and in many cases, navigate the challenges of another pregnancy.

“We receive no NHS or government funding to run this vital service. That’s why we’re asking for your help to raise at least £300,000 - enough to help up to 100 local families.

“What’s so exciting about this campaign is that every pound that people donate will be matched. So if you donate £5 it would be doubled to £10, £10 to £20, £50 to £100 and so on.

The campaign will run from October 12, until October 14.

“It’s a really easy way to make double the difference to families who desperately need our help.

“If you can make a donation, we would be incredibly grateful.”

Baby Loss Awareness Week is a opportunity to bring together the community and give anyone touched by pregnancy and baby loss a safe and supportive space to share their experiences and feel that they are not alone.

Forget Me Not Children’s Hospice, which is based in Huddersfield, supports babies and children with life-shortening conditions and their families across West Yorkshire.

For more information, visit https://www.forgetmenotchild.co.uk/