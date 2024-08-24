Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A funeral home in Mirfield has been “putting a smile on people’s faces” after launching a book swap library outside its front door.

Co-op Funeralcare Mirfield (including Joseph Sheard) on Nettleton Road, unveiled the mini-library on Monday, August 12 allowing book-loving members of the community to share and exchange books for free.

And the initiative, which aims to encourage people to read, has already made a positive start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It has caused a lot of chatter,” revealed funeral director, Rebecca Stead. “It’s just been lovely. We have had a great response to it.

Funeral service manager Denise Barker, left, and funeral director Rebecca Stead at Co-op Funeralcare Mirfield, with the new book swap scheme.

“I had seen book boxes in Norristhorpe and a few around the town, and we have a few in the business further down south, so we got our heads together and thought it would be great if we could have one.

“It is putting a smile on people’s faces.”

The firm’s funeral service manager, Denise Barker, who looks after six local branches, also hopes the community library will enable people to get to know Rebecca “before they might need her.”

She said: “We are really proud. Mirfield has a strong community feel. We have three Co-op food stores in Mirfield but people don't seem to realise they have a Co-op Funeralcare as well - but there is no reason anyone wants to visit a funeral home other than when they need to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we have an ethos within funeral care, ‘Know us before you need us.’ It’s a tough time arranging a funeral and it’s really nice to have a familiar face, and someone you have seen before.

“What could we do to encourage people to step on our grounds and meet Rebecca, our funeral director, who is amazing, before they need her. How can they get to know her before they might need her? So when the inevitable does happen people might think, ‘Rebecca was kind, she wasn’t a scary-looking person, I’m going to get her to help me in this tough time.’

“And people have really enjoyed it. She is building rapport with her community. We have been really shocked how much people are utilising it. We have all been emptying our bookshelves and getting it filled up.”

The book swap initiative is outside the front door of Co-op Funeralcare Mirfield (including Joseph Sheard) on Nettleton Road.