Welcome to Kirklees sign to be corrected "as soon as possible" after being put up on wrong side of the road
Kirklees Council says a road sign that has been installed on the wrong side of the road will be moved “as soon as possible”.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
The Welcome to Kirklees sign was installed recently on Halifax Road, going through Cleckheaton towards Bailiff Bridge, but is welcoming drivers to Calderdale, not Kirklees.
Councillor Masood Ahmed, cabinet member for Housing and Highways, said: “The Kirklees sign was put up by the contractor who operates the sponsorship contract.
"The agency is looking to change this round as soon as possible.”