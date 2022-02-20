Weekly list of planning applications received by Kirklees Council

Planning applications

A & D Smith: Erection of single storey rear extension (within a Conservation Area). 3 The Copse, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6NE.

C Pickering: Discharge conditions 6, 10, 11, 12, 14, 15, 16 on previous permission 2021/92458 for erection of detached dwelling, detached garage with annexe flat above, associated parking and landscaping. Rear of 8 Crowlees Road, Mirfield, WF14 9PJ.

H Fadia: Erection of rear extension. 16 Hope Street, Dewsbury, WF13 2BT.

M Shabir: Erection of ground and first floor extensions. 22 Church Walk, Staincliffe, Batley, WF17 7DG.

Fortis Green HRB Ltd: Prior notification for change of use of first and second floors to 10 residential units. 30 Church Street, Dewsbury, WF13 1LB.

A Hill: Erection of single storey rear extension and installation of side door. 4 Cuniver Court, Hightown, Liversedge, WF15 8LR.

EG Group: Advertisement consent for one illuminated sign. Land adjacent to Centurian Way, Cleckheaton, BD19 3QB.

Beecroft Ltd: Conversion of first floor flat to two flats (within a Conservation Area). 404 Oxford Road, Gomersal, BD19 4JZ.

R Gupta: Erection of extensions and alterations. 6 Hill Side Rise, Liversedge, WF15 7EW.

M Usmani: Erection of detached outbuilding. 16 Tichbourne Street, Healey, Batley, WF17 7QW.

J Lumb: Demolition of existing garage and erection of two storey and single storey side. 5 Hopton Hall Lane, Upper Hopton, Mirfield, WF14 8EP.

M Brogden: Erection of three storey rear extension. 8 Ashbourne View, Cleckheaton, BD19 5JE.

Hunter: Demolition of existing dwelling and erection of replacement dwelling. 149 Scholes Lane, Scholes, Cleckheaton, BD19 6LY.

Vistry Partnerships Ltd: Discharge of condition 11 (site investigation) of previous outline permission 2019/90527 for erection of up to 127 dwellings, with details of access. Land at Blue Hills Farm, Whitehall Road West, Birkenshaw, BD11 2DU.

New Hall Properties (Hagg Lane) Ltd: Partial demolition, increase in roof height to existing industrial units and exterior alterations. Holme Bank Mills, Station Road, Mirfield, WF14 8NA.

R Abed: Erection of detached dwelling and associated works. Rear of 15 St Marys Avenue, Batley, WF17 7AP.

Co-op Estates: Discharge condition 8 on previous permission 2019/93668 for variation condition 13 (hours) on previous permission 2019/92301 for erection of extension to existing foodstore and alterations to building, car park and plant area. Millbridge Service Station, 364 Bradford Road, Littletown, Liversedge, WF15 6JE.