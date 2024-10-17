A coffee morning to raise money and awareness for breast cancer is being held in Ravensthorpe by Clair Byrne who has faced her own battle with the disease.

A coffee morning to raise money and awareness for breast cancer is being held in Ravensthorpe tomorrow (Friday, October 18).

The Wear It Pink event for the Breast Cancer Now charity will be held at Ravensthorpe Community Centre, on Garden Street, from 10am to 1pm.

The coffee morning is being hosted by Clair Byrne, the registered manager at Abhi Rose Home Care on Huddersfield Road, who has faced her own battle with the disease.

Clair said ahead of the event: “Following my diagnosis with breast cancer in September 2022 I endured a lumpectomy, Chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.

“I shared a weekly blog on our Abhi Rose Instagram to raise awareness and to support others who were also on this journey.

“I continue to support other people with breast cancer.”

At the coffee morning there will be a raffle, tombola and games to raise all important funds for breast cancer research and support.

In June, Clair claimed the Inspirational Home Care Manager award at the national Stars Of Social Care Awards.