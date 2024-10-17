Wear It Pink coffee morning: Award winning Ravensthorpe home care manager raising money and awareness for breast cancer
The Wear It Pink event for the Breast Cancer Now charity will be held at Ravensthorpe Community Centre, on Garden Street, from 10am to 1pm.
The coffee morning is being hosted by Clair Byrne, the registered manager at Abhi Rose Home Care on Huddersfield Road, who has faced her own battle with the disease.
Clair said ahead of the event: “Following my diagnosis with breast cancer in September 2022 I endured a lumpectomy, Chemotherapy, and radiotherapy.
“I shared a weekly blog on our Abhi Rose Instagram to raise awareness and to support others who were also on this journey.
“I continue to support other people with breast cancer.”
At the coffee morning there will be a raffle, tombola and games to raise all important funds for breast cancer research and support.
In June, Clair claimed the Inspirational Home Care Manager award at the national Stars Of Social Care Awards.
