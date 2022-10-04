The Bulldogs may have been denied a place in Super League after table-toppers Leigh secured a relatively comfortable 44-12 victory in the ‘Million Pound Game’ at the weekend, but Harrison believes their head coach would “love the opportunity” to lead a side “at the highest level”.

On the prospect of Lingard, who is the club’s all-time leading try-scorer, being snapped up by a Super League outfit, Harrison said: “To go full time in Super League is very hard to get into. I am sure he would love the opportunity.

"Every coach wants to coach at the highest level possible. I just hope he gets the chance in a way. If not, he will stay with us.

Batley Bulldogs' head coach, Craig Lingard, is hoisted aloft after guiding his side to the Championship Grand Final. Despite defeat against Leigh Centurions in the 'Million Pound Game' - which denied Batley a place in Super League - chief executive Paul Harrison has insisted the club will "not stand in his way" if Lingard gets given an opportunity to coach at the highest level.

“We have a handshake. We do it until both parties aren’t happy, as we have done with all the coaches who have been here.

“But we would not stand in his way if a club came in for him. It is really hard to pack everything in to go full time but I know it is something he would like to do.”

Lingard led the Bulldogs to a fifth-placed finish in the regular season before his side produced two stirring away performances at Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers to set up the Grand Final clash at Leigh Sports Village.

Martyn Reilly in action against Leigh in the Championship Grand Final