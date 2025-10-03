Mark Minshall (left) was surprised by Tim Wood (front) and the Mayor of Mirfield, Stuart Naisbett (right), at Roy Ellam’s Premier Health Club last month.

A fundraiser who has supported a host of charity events in Mirfield has been presented with some commemorative medals before moving to Australia.

Mark Minshall was surprised by Tim Wood, owner of the Old Colonial, and the Mayor of Mirfield, Stuart Naisbett, at Roy Ellam’s Premier Health Club last month.

Mark has been a keen supporter of Tim’s well-known fundraising efforts since the 1990s, including providing money towards the 2004 Boxing Day Tsunami, the Manchester bombings, as well as numerous local good causes.

“Mark has made a massive contribution with his donations and gifts,” Tim, who is renowned for his support of local veterans, told the Reporter Series. “Over the years, collectively, it is easily a six-figure sum.

“He has been a massive supporter of all the things I’ve been involved with. He is such a nice guy and we will miss his kindness, generosity and spirit.”

Mark was presented with two medals to commemorate the 80th anniversaries of VE Day and VJ Day, before he jetted off to live in Perth, Australia.

Tim added: “It is always nice to be nice, and always appreciate people who go out of their way to help others.

“Mark was certainly one of those.”