The Bulldogs couldn’t provide a giant-killing act in the Championship season-finale at Leigh Centurions, with the table-toppers running in eight tries in a 44-12 victory.

However, Mr Nicholas has taken heart in the defeat as he sets about his plans for the 2023 campaign, which will not include Luke Hooley, who has sealed a move to Leeds Rhinos.

He said: “In the last 26 minutes of the game, we actually won 12-10. Normally when you play a full-time team, the last 20 minutes is when you fall off and they get all their points. So for us to keep going for 80 minutes was absolutely superb.

“We’re in the process of retaining most of our players. We’re relying on most of the players we have already got because we know they are the nucleus of a good team.

“Luke goes with our blessing. That is the pinnacle of a rugby player’s career if they can get a full-time contract.

“You have just got to wish them the best and be proud. They have developed at our club and bettered their careers so that they are now capable of performing on a full-time contract.

“That makes the club proud. We don’t begrudge Leeds Rhinos or whoever. Players will go with our best wishes because it will be brilliant for them.

“We still know we have got a couple of players to bring into the club. I’m confident we can bring the extra players in to keep the push going again to try and get into the play-offs next year.”

For three Batley stars, however, the season is not quite over as Kieran Buchanan, Michael Ward and Greg Johnson will be swapping the cerise, gold and white shirts for international colours at the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

A proud Mr Nicholas said: “It is absolutely outstanding. For them to be at the World Cup is brilliant for them as individuals and for the club. It is a very proud moment. They are so proud to play for those countries.

“Michael Ward has given his job up. They are not just putting that shirt on for the sake of putting it on. They are putting that shirt on with pride.

“They can then look back on their careers and say they have been part of a World Cup or they’ve played in a World Cup. It is pretty impressive really.”

Providing his secret on the ‘Batley Factor,’ and why his club have performed so well in recent years during his tenure, Mr Harrison said: “We try to create a certain ambience around the club. The coach is the driving force. Craig calls it the ‘Batley Factor’.

“I have been chairman for 25 years and we have never sacked a coach. I don’t think there are many clubs who could say that.

"Every coach can come back to our club and be welcomed. We want our club to be different.”