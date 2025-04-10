Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A councillor is calling for greater support for domestic abuse victims following the murder of Dewsbury’s Salam Alshara.

Wahib Albaradan, 37 and of Dearnley Street in Dewsbury, was sentenced to life in prison at Leeds Crown Court this week for the murder of his 27 year-old wife.

Speaking after the sentencing, senior investigating officer, DCI Guy Shackleton of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “This has been an awful case in which a young woman lost her life in a dreadful attack in her family home.

"Despite swift medical attention the very serious injuries she sustained meant she could not be saved.”

Salam Alshara

Coun Tanisha Bramwell (Community Alliance) – who represents the Dewsbury West ward which covers the area where the murder took place – has since spoken out about the need for more support for domestic violence victims.

“As a councillor for this ward, I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Salam Alshara - a young mother whose life was taken in a brutal act of domestic violence on Dearnley Street.

"Her death has shaken our community and serves as a devastating reminder that domestic abuse remains a grave and urgent issue, particularly here, where rates are among the highest.

“We must not allow this to be just another statistic. We owe it to her, her children, and every silent victim to strengthen our local support systems, increase awareness, and ensure that no one in our community feels trapped or unheard.

“Ending domestic abuse begins with standing together, speaking out, and creating pathways to safety and support.”