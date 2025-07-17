'We need to be talking up Kirklees' say councillors as Dewsbury regeneration progresses

By Abigail Marlow
Published 17th Jul 2025, 16:00 BST
Kirklees is in a “strong place” when it comes to opportunities for regeneration, according to senior councillors, who say people should be “talking up” the borough.

Leader of the council, Councillor Carole Pattison, and cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, Councillor Graham Turner, recently attended the UK Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum where they met large investors and planners who they say recognised the investment opportunity in Kirklees in the coming years.

Coun Turner emphasised the draw of the TransPennine Route Upgrade to prospective investors, with two major stations on the route and cash being put into nearly all the stations on the Kirklees route.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: “Kirklees is at the centre of the TRU and investors recognise this as a perfect opportunity to build bigger and better, bringing much needed housing, jobs and leisure for families and workers.

Huddersfield Town Hall.placeholder image
Huddersfield Town Hall.

"We must make the most of this opportunity through regeneration projects in Huddersfield and Dewsbury as our biggest towns to ensure we will not be left behind.”

Kirklees Council fared well in the government’s Levelling Up Fund initiative, receiving cash for all four of its bids – Huddersfield Open Market, the Penistone Line, Marsden Mills and Batley Blueprint – as well as securing £20m for the Dewsbury Blueprint through the government’s Long-term Plan.

Dewsbury’s arcade and bus station are getting a facelift, with a revamped market and new town park also on the way.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Four towns – Batley, Cleckheaton, Holmfirth and Heckmondwike – are included in the Small Towns Fund, each receiving £1.5m.

Coun Turner added: “We would wish to see all our MPs and councillors, of all colours, working together with us to support these significant opportunities for regeneration of our towns, for the jobs it is bringing and will bring for residents including apprenticeships and well-paid full-time jobs, we need to be talking up, not down, the whole of Kirklees.”

Coun Pattison said the council is delivering the basic services residents rely on like those in waste collection, highways maintenance and social care, to a “good standard”.

She added: “There is always room to improve, learn and build but Kirklees is in a strong place to take advantage of opportunities for regeneration and growth that puts residents first and is in residents interests.”

Related topics:KirkleesKirklees CouncilDewsbury
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice