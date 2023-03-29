Sunday’s game is reward for the Rams’ exceptional start to the 2023 season, with four wins from four in the league and victories over Ashton Bears and Rochdale Hornets in the earlier rounds of rugby league’s most famous cup competition.

And the experienced Garside, who signed from Championship side Halifax Panthers at the end of last season having represented the Rams on loan towards the end of 2022, says the team are feeling “positive.”

He said: “It is a good draw for the club and it will be great to have some away fans in Widnes as I know they travel in good numbers. We are looking forward to what will be a tough test against a good Championship side.

“We’re feeling pretty positive at the minute. We have made a good start and put on some good performances together, although we haven’t probably played for a full 80 minutes like we want to do.

“We have got nothing to lose against a good side and it will be good to see where we are at as a team and as a squad.”

Garside, who was coached by Widnes’ current boss, John Kear, while he was at Bradford Bulls between 2018 and 2019, has admitted he is enjoying life under Rams’ head coach Liam Finn, who he also knew from his time with the Panthers.

He said: “I have settled in well and I am really enjoying working under Finny and the other coaches. The lads are all good.

“I played a game last year on loan for Dewsbury against Widnes away when it was really hot. We took them close that game so hopefully we can take a couple of things from that game into this one.

“They are coached well by John Kear and he will have them fired up for a good cup tie. They have some good pros in there. They are a different squad, an improved squad but so are we.

“We’ll be the underdogs but we have improved from last year too. We need to be competitive, and match them physically, and hopefully have another tough game against them.

"We will go out there and give it our best shot. Anything goes in the cup. It is 80 minutes of rugby league.”

